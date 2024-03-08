Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular bar and grill in the heart of Leyland has gone on the market.

Fat Sam's Grill in Towngate is being offered for £169,995 with Blacks Business Brokers. In the listing, the agent says that the business has an annual turnover of £915,887, with an annual gross profit of £570,478.

They say it has a "exceptional online reviews", a five-star hygiene rating, and a "stong social media following". The business is active on Uber Est and Just Eat, and has scope for a 50-person first floor function room, as well as planning permission for a retractable roof and pergola.

No reason for the sale has been given, and the business remains trading.

Fat Sam's Grill, Leyland, is up for sale

