Fat Sam's Grill: American-style restaurant and bar in Leyland goes on the market
A popular bar and grill in the heart of Leyland has gone on the market.
Fat Sam's Grill in Towngate is being offered for £169,995 with Blacks Business Brokers. In the listing, the agent says that the business has an annual turnover of £915,887, with an annual gross profit of £570,478.
They say it has a "exceptional online reviews", a five-star hygiene rating, and a "stong social media following". The business is active on Uber Est and Just Eat, and has scope for a 50-person first floor function room, as well as planning permission for a retractable roof and pergola.
No reason for the sale has been given, and the business remains trading.
History
Fat Sam’s Grill House moved into its current location - a former Royal Bank of Scotland branch - in late 2019. Before that it had been based on the Chandler Business Park off Talbot Road near Earnshaw Bridge, run by Sam Howarth, along with sisters Kay and Lucy and mum Deby.