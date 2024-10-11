Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Preston pub which closed suddenly last year has now been put on the market.

The White Bull Hotel in Preston Road, Alston - between Longridge and Grimsargh - is being offered for sale by agent Trevor Dawson, for £575,000.

The pub, which was known for it’s food, closed its doors in December 2023, with a note placed on its website reading: “Closed until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to welcome you all back soon!”

At the time, then-owners Thwaites were said to be reviewing steps and looking for a new tenant. But the welcome back never happened, and Thwaites sold the pub last year. Now the pub is being offered “in shell condition ready for fit out”.

It is the latest pub to be brought to the market in the area. Last week, the Post revealed how the Pendle Inn in Burnley - winner of 2023 Lancashire Pub of the Year - was being offered for £1m.

In 2016 The White Bull underwent a £100,000 investment. A new bar and dining area were created, walls were removed and an original stone fireplace opened up which made the pub brighter and more airy. There was also the development of a “secret garden” at the front, which has a Mediterranean feel.

The property sits in arge site of 0.95 acre with parking for 36 vehicles, and the agent suggests that the plot is “suitable for alternative uses subject to planning consents”.