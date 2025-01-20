Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family has paid tribute to a “smart, kind and funny” woman who died after being hit by a car in Lancaster.

A pedestrian was struck by a Dacia Sandero car on the A6 at the junction with Sir John Fisher Drive at around 5.40pm last Tuesday.

The pedestrian - who has now been named as Alison Graham - suffered “serious injuries” and was taken to hospital where she sadly died.

Paying tribute to her, Alison’s family said: “At the end of last week, our hearts were broken by the sudden loss of Alison in a tragic traffic accident. Ali was a much-loved sister, daughter, niece and cousin, and a great friend to many.

“Alison accomplished so much in her life, and was someone who always gave so much to others. She was smart, kind and funny, with a sparkling personality and a great sense of humour.

“She devoted her life and professional career to human rights, and improving the lives of others across the world. Everything she did was with intelligence, passion and heart.

“She will be enormously missed by her family and friends, and by all those who knew and loved her. She leaves a great hole in all of our lives.

“We would appreciate privacy as we grieve the loss of this very special person.”

Officers continued to appeal for eyewitnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Sgt Chris Hardacre, of Lancashire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “Very tragically a woman has died as a result of this collision, and our thoughts are with Alison’s loved ones at this devastating time.

“I am continuing to appeal for the public’s help, as our enquiries continue.If you witnessed the collision, or have any information that could assist our enquiries, please get in touch.

“We would also ask anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage between 5pm and 6pm and between Collingham Park and Hazelrigg Lane on the A6, to please inform us.”

If you have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 1032 of January 14.