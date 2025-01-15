Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after she was struck by a car in Lancaster yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the A6 outside Lancaster University where the woman, aged in her 40s, was hit by a Dacia Sandero car at 5.39pm.

She suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with video footage to get in touch.

A force spokesperson said: “At 5.39pm yesterday (January 14), we received a report of a collision between a Dacia Sandero car, and a pedestrian on the A6, at the junction with Sir John Fisher Drive.

Sgt Tom Malley said: “This collision has left a woman very poorly, and first and foremost, my thoughts are with her and her loved ones as she receives treatment.

“I am now appealing to you for your help, as our enquiries continue. If you witnessed the collision, or have any information that could assist our enquiries, please get in touch.

“We would also ask anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage between 5pm and 6pm and between Collingham Park and Hazelrigg Lane on the A6 place, to inform us.”

You can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1032 of January 14, or by emailing [email protected]