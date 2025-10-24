Breaking

Family pay tribute to Preston man who 'brightened the lives of everyone' after fatal M60 crash

Sean Gleaves
Sean Gleaves

Published 24th Oct 2025, 14:42 BST
The family of a Preston man who died following a crash on the M60 have paid tribute to him as police continue to appeal for information.

David Shepherd, 59, died after a collision involving two cars and a motorbike between junctions 15 and 16 of the M60’s clockwise carriageway, near Salford, at around 6.15pm on Sunday, October 12.

In a heartfelt tribute, his family said: “He was a loving father, grandfather, brother, partner and friend to all.

David Shepherd sadly died following a crash on the M60
David Shepherd sadly died following a crash on the M60 | Greater Manchester Police

“David embraced life with a boyish charm and a smile on his face.

“He lived each day as it came and brightened the lives of everyone around him. He will forever be in our hearts.”

Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

They have since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information can call police on 0161 856 4741, quoting log number 2294 of October 12, 2025.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Dashcam or video footage can also be uploaded directly via GMP’s evidence portal at https://gmp.uk.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/m60fatalroadtrafficcollision.

