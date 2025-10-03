A family have paid tribute to a man who bravely protected worshippers during Thursday’s Manchester synagogue attack, remembering him as a “hero”.

The family of Adrian Daulby have paid tribute to the 53-year-old, describing him as “a down to earth man whose final act was to save others” following the terror attack at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester.

In a statement, the family said: “Adrian Daulby was a hero and tragically lost his life in the act of courage to save others, he was a beloved brother, loving uncle to his four nieces and one nephew and a cherished cousin.

Adrian Daulby, 53, died while protecting worshippers during Thursday’s Manchester synagogue attack | Greater Manchester Police

“The family is shocked by the tragic, sudden death of such a lovely down to earth man.

“His final act was one of profound courage and he will forever be remembered for his heroic act on Thursday, October 2, 2025.”

Adrian was among the worshippers who prevented the attacker from entering the synagogue.

It is believed his fatal injuries were a tragic and unforeseen consequence of urgent police action to stop the attacker, Jihad Al-Shamie, who rammed into people with a car and stabbed a man outside the synagogue before being shot dead by armed officers seven minutes after the first call.

Another worshipper, Melvin Cravitz, 66, also died, while three others remain in hospital with serious injuries.

Greater Manchester Police said that the only shots fired outside the synagogue were by officers as Al-Shamie was not armed with a firearm.

Members of the Jewish community comfort each other near to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Police Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said both victims were “close together behind the synagogue door as worshippers acted bravely to prevent the attacker from gaining entry.”

He added one of the victims who died suffered “a wound consistent with a gunshot injury” – describing the actions of armed police as “urgently required… to bring this vicious attack to an end”.

Rabbi Daniel Walker, synagogue president Hilary Foxler, and chairman of trustees Alan Levy described the incident as a “desecration” and said it was “an episode that has changed us all forever.”

In tribute to the victims, they said: “These were not simply members of our synagogue – they were our friends, our family – and their absence leaves a void that can never be filled.”

Adrian’s family are being supported by specialist officers and have asked for privacy while they grieve.

Manchester United will hold a minute’s silence at Old Trafford this Saturday in memory of Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz, with players set to wear black armbands.

The police investigation continues at the scene near Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue | Peter Byrne/PA Wire

The attack took place on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day, and police are still investigating the motive behind the incident.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in connection with the killings.

Since the attack, national leaders and faith figures have emphasised the need for unity.

Newly named Archbishop of Canterbury Dame Sarah Mullally said the Church of England has a “responsibility” to stand with the Jewish community.

“Hatred and racism of any kind cannot be allowed to tear us apart,” he added.