A family has paid tribute to a “happy, bubbly and caring” man who sadly died after a crash in Chorley.

A Suzuki 98cc motorcycle and MAN Truck collided at the junction of Pall Mall and Coventry Street at around 8.07am on Monday, January 13.

The motorcyclist, who can now be named as 51-year-old Steven Fisher, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Steven Fisher sadly died in hospital after a crash in Chorley | Lancashire Police

His condition deteriorated and he sadly died on January 18 despite the best efforts of medical personnel.

Paying tribute to Steven, his family said: “My beautiful soulmate and our hero (Dad) has been taken from us far too soon.

“His smile lit up any room he entered and left a lasting impression. He was motivated and ambitious to achieve his dreams in life.

“He loved his beautiful doggies. His happy, bubbly, caring nature shone through to anyone he met and lifted their spirits immediately along with his banter.

“Words cannot truly express the pain we are all going through knowing we will never see his beautiful face or hearing his infectious laugh again.

“Although Steven has been taken from us, the memories we all have will live forever.

“A loving husband, an amazing father, the best grandad, beloved son, brother and uncle who will be loved and greatly missed.

“Ride your way to heaven. Forever 51.”

Police said their investigation into the crash was ongoing.

Sgt Chris Evans, from Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has resulted in Steven losing his life and my thoughts are very much with his loved ones at this difficult time.

“Our work is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision and I would ask anyone with information or dashcam footage which could assist us in our enquiries to make contact as soon as possible.”

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 191 of January 13.