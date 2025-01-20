Motorcyclist in his 50s dies after crash with van near Chorley town centre
The man was taken to hospital after a collision with a van at the junction of Pall Mall and Coventry Street in Chorley last Monday (January 13).
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8.07am and the injured biker was rushed to hospital for treatment. He sadly died from his injuries on Saturday.
An investigation is under way and Lancashire Police is asking anyone with information of video footage to get in touch.
A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses and footage following a fatal collision in Chorley.
“Our officers were called to the junction of Pall Mall and Coventry Street at 8.07am on Monday (January 13) following reports of a collision between a MAN (truck) van and a Suzuki 98CC motorcycle.
“The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment. Despite the best efforts of medical personnel, his condition deteriorated and he sadly died on Saturday (January 18).
“Our thoughts are with the man’s loved ones at this extremely distressing time.”
Sgt Chris Evans, from the Road Policing Unit, added: “This collision has resulted in a man losing his life and my thoughts are very much with his loved ones at this difficult time.
“Our work is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what led to the collision and I would ask anyone with information or dashcam footage which could assist us in our enquiries to make contact as soon as possible.”
You can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 191 of January 13, 2025, or by emailing [email protected]
