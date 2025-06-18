Family pay tribute to devoted husband and grandad who died after motorbike fall in Walton-le-Dale
Bernard Payne, 69, from Upholland, was riding his Honda motorbike on Victoria Road on Monday when he fell from the vehicle at around 2.45pm.
He was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away the following day surrounded by his loved ones.
Police have confirmed that Bernard suffered a medical episode prior to the fall and his death was not a result of the collision itself.
In a heartfelt statement, his family said: “In loving memory of Bernard Payne, aged 69.
“He was a devoted husband to his late wife, a dad of four, grandad of eight, father-in-law, brother, uncle and friend.
“With heavy hearts we say goodbye to Bernard, a deeply loved and greatly missed man who leaves behind a space no one else can ever fill.
“A devoted husband to his late wife Susan, Bernard’s life was shaped by love, loyalty and family.
“A proud father and cherished grandfather, Bernard was the steady presence everyone could count on – always ready with a smile, a story, or a helping hand.
“His passion for motorbikes was only matched by the love he had for his family.
“To his children, he was a rock. To his grandchildren, a hero. To his friends, a constant. And to all who knew him, a kind and generous soul.
“The world feels a lot quieter without him, but his spirit roars on in the laughter, memories and love he leaves behind.
“Forever in our hearts.”
The investigation into the collision has now concluded, officers said.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police added: “Our officers and the family would like to thank the members of the public who provided first aid to Bernard at the scene. Your assistance was deeply appreciated.”