Family pay tribute to devoted husband and grandad who died after motorbike fall in Walton-le-Dale

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Jun 2025, 13:57 BST
The family of a devoted husband and grandfather who tragically died after falling from his motorbike in Walton-le-Dale have paid an emotional tribute to the man they describe as their “rock” and “hero.”

Bernard Payne, 69, from Upholland, was riding his Honda motorbike on Victoria Road on Monday when he fell from the vehicle at around 2.45pm.

He was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away the following day surrounded by his loved ones.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Bernard Payne died in hospital after falling from his motorbike in Walton-le-Daleplaceholder image
Bernard Payne died in hospital after falling from his motorbike in Walton-le-Dale | Lancashire Police

Police have confirmed that Bernard suffered a medical episode prior to the fall and his death was not a result of the collision itself.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

In a heartfelt statement, his family said: “In loving memory of Bernard Payne, aged 69.

“He was a devoted husband to his late wife, a dad of four, grandad of eight, father-in-law, brother, uncle and friend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“With heavy hearts we say goodbye to Bernard, a deeply loved and greatly missed man who leaves behind a space no one else can ever fill.

“A devoted husband to his late wife Susan, Bernard’s life was shaped by love, loyalty and family.

“A proud father and cherished grandfather, Bernard was the steady presence everyone could count on – always ready with a smile, a story, or a helping hand.

“His passion for motorbikes was only matched by the love he had for his family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“To his children, he was a rock. To his grandchildren, a hero. To his friends, a constant. And to all who knew him, a kind and generous soul.

“The world feels a lot quieter without him, but his spirit roars on in the laughter, memories and love he leaves behind.

“Forever in our hearts.”

The investigation into the collision has now concluded, officers said.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police added: “Our officers and the family would like to thank the members of the public who provided first aid to Bernard at the scene. Your assistance was deeply appreciated.”

Related topics:UphollandLancashire PoliceLancashirePoliceHospital
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice