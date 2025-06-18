The family of a devoted husband and grandfather who tragically died after falling from his motorbike in Walton-le-Dale have paid an emotional tribute to the man they describe as their “rock” and “hero.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bernard Payne, 69, from Upholland, was riding his Honda motorbike on Victoria Road on Monday when he fell from the vehicle at around 2.45pm.

He was taken to hospital where he sadly passed away the following day surrounded by his loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bernard Payne died in hospital after falling from his motorbike in Walton-le-Dale | Lancashire Police

Police have confirmed that Bernard suffered a medical episode prior to the fall and his death was not a result of the collision itself.

In a heartfelt statement, his family said: “In loving memory of Bernard Payne, aged 69.

“He was a devoted husband to his late wife, a dad of four, grandad of eight, father-in-law, brother, uncle and friend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With heavy hearts we say goodbye to Bernard, a deeply loved and greatly missed man who leaves behind a space no one else can ever fill.

“A devoted husband to his late wife Susan, Bernard’s life was shaped by love, loyalty and family.

“A proud father and cherished grandfather, Bernard was the steady presence everyone could count on – always ready with a smile, a story, or a helping hand.

“His passion for motorbikes was only matched by the love he had for his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To his children, he was a rock. To his grandchildren, a hero. To his friends, a constant. And to all who knew him, a kind and generous soul.

“The world feels a lot quieter without him, but his spirit roars on in the laughter, memories and love he leaves behind.

“Forever in our hearts.”

The investigation into the collision has now concluded, officers said.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police added: “Our officers and the family would like to thank the members of the public who provided first aid to Bernard at the scene. Your assistance was deeply appreciated.”