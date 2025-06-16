London Road closed near Capitol Centre retail park in Walton-le-Dale after motorcyclist falls from bike

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Jun 2025, 16:25 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 17:28 BST
A major road near the Capitol Centre retail park in Walton-le-Dale has been closed after a motorcyclist came off their bike this afternoon.

Police were called to a single-vehicle incident on London Road at around 2.48pm.

The road is currently closed between Bridge Terrace and Victoria Road while emergency services work at the scene.

A major road near the Capitol Centre retail park in Walton-le-Dale was closed after a motorcyclist came off their bikeplaceholder image
A major road near the Capitol Centre retail park in Walton-le-Dale was closed after a motorcyclist came off their bike | Google

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “As a result, the road is closed and there is no public access.

“Please avoid the area.”

Heavy traffic is building in the area due to the closure.

More to follow...

