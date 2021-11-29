Family pay loving tribute to Wigan man, 22, who died following industrial accident in Blackburn

Emergency services were called to reports of an industrial accident at a business premises in Bruce Street at around 3pm on Thursday (November 25).

A man, who was named as 22-year-old Connor Borthwick today (November 29), was rescued by firefighters after becoming trapped in machinery.

An ambulance, helimed doctor, and an advanced paramedic rushed to the incident but Connor was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, Mr Borthwick's family said: "Our son and brother, Connor, was a light that shone brightly, if only for 22 years.

"His boundless energy and generous spirit enriched the lives of whoever he met. He loved his friends and family.

"We have been overwhelmed by the love and support we have received since his death.

Connor Borthwick (pictured) died following an industrial accident in Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"It is a real testament to the way he touched so many people’s lives in a positive way and enriched ours beyond measure. We will miss him so much."

Police said they were working alongside colleagues from the Health and Safety Executive to investigate the circumstances surrounding of the incident.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.