Friend of missing Lancashire teenager Jay Slater heard him 'sliding off gravel' during phone call
Apprentice bricklayer Jay, 19, has not been heard from since the morning of June 17, after he told a friend he was lost in the mountains after missing a bus and only had 1% battery on his phone.
In a new development, his friend Brad Hargreaves told The Independent that it was apparent that Jay “went off the road” during one of the last phone calls they had before his disappearance.
Brad said he heard Jay, from Oswaldtwistle, sliding on gravel and he told his friend to order a taxi because he had strayed too far from his accommodation.
It comes as Spanish police appealed for volunteer associations such as firefighters, and individual volunteers with experience in navigating difficult terrain to help them in a massive new search that was due to begin this morning.
hat search was set to begin at 9am in the village of Masca, close to his last known location, with the team attempting to follow his last known footsteps
Jay had found himself a long way away from the festival he had been attending, with his his last known location - the remote Rural de Teno Park, being 27 miles away
The teenager was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with shorts and trainers, and his phone shows his last location as the Rural de Teno park at 8.50am around 27 miles away.
