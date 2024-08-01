Family of Lancashire woman, 66, in France who lost contact with her for six days issue update
and live on Freeview channel 276
Retired nurse Margaret Gudgeon, 66, from Waddington in Clitheroe, has been travelling solo for 10 weeks from Germany, Italy to France and had been in daily contact with her loved ones until recently. Margaret’s sister-in-law Janette Gudgeon told the Post that the family had tried making contact with her on numerous social media platforms to no avail and that it was ‘extremely out of character for her’.
However, providing an update, the family said she had been in contact yesterday morning much to their relief.
Margaret’s brother Glenn said: “We thought the worst when we didn’t hear from her.
“Thankfully, she called us yesterday morning at around 11am from someone else’s phone she had borrowed.
“Her service provider cut her off, perhaps because she has been away for so long abroad.
“She did not realise that her tracker worked off the same sim card as her phone and that it had also went off.”
Margaret is now on the ferry on her way home to her family.
Thanking the French authorities and everyone else who helped in the search for her, Glenn joked that he would be giving her a huge hug when she returned, but would also be giving her a lesson in technology!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.