Family of Lancashire woman, 66, in France growing increasingly concerned after losing contact with her
and live on Freeview channel 276
Retired nurse Margaret Gudgeon, 66, from Waddington in Clitheroe, has been travelling for 10 weeks from Germany, Italy to France and had been in daily contact with her loved ones until recently.
Margaret’s sister-in-law Janette Gudgeon told the Post that the family have tried to make contact with her on numerous social media platforms to no avail.
She said: “We have had no contact with her for five days. We have emailed, tried calling and sent WhatsApp messages but had no reply.
“This is extremely out of character for her and we are really worried.”
Sign up for our free newsletters now Margaret was travelling alone in a Fiat Ducato Autotrail 540 SE silver campervan and last seen on tracking as in Domme, Nouvelle Aquitaine, France six days ago. Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.