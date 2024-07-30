Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a Lancashire woman who is currently in France are becoming increasingly concerned having not spoke to her in nearly a week.

Retired nurse Margaret Gudgeon, 66, from Waddington in Clitheroe, has been travelling for 10 weeks from Germany, Italy to France and had been in daily contact with her loved ones until recently.

Margaret’s sister-in-law Janette Gudgeon told the Post that the family have tried to make contact with her on numerous social media platforms to no avail.

She said: “We have had no contact with her for five days. We have emailed, tried calling and sent WhatsApp messages but had no reply.

“This is extremely out of character for her and we are really worried.”

