After German Doner Kebab announced their new limited edition TikTok-inspired 'KeBag' - a mix of Doritos crisps with doner meat, salad, and sauce - I had to try it... Here's what I made of it.

I’ll be honest, the idea of a crushed bag of spicy Doritos slathered in freshly-carved and succulent kebab meat with crisp salad and garlicky sauce originally appealed to me. I though it had it all: the warmth and juicy softness of the meat, the tangy crunch from the crisps, and the cold snap of the salad. Unfortunately, my expectations were far too lofty.

Heading down to German Doner Kebab (GDK) to try the now-infamous ‘KeBag’, I was keen to see how something for which I had cautiously high hopes would actually work in practice. The whole thing had the faint but unmistakable whiff of TikTok-inspired viral internet clip edge of gimmick to it, but I had to find out for myself.

GDK KeBag | National World

I ordered my KeBag, which cost an eye-watering £9.99 and waited. I could see a new bag of Chilli Heatwave Doritos being carved open in the kitchen in preparation for my meal, which duly arrived, looking for all the world - and there’s no other way of putting this - like rubbish rather than food for which I’d just paid a tenner.

Digging though the mess of crisps, donner meat, and - bizarrely - plasticky and horrifying glow-in-the-dark yellow cheese, I soon came to the realisation that I’d just paid 10 English pounds for a bag of Doritos (RRP £2.50) and a smattering of lukewarm donner meat which I reckon amounted to the equivalent of about four mouthfuls.

GDK KeBag | National World

Underwhelming doesn’t cut it. The whole thing didn’t work; it singularly failed in its one mission, which was to blend two things and make them a unified meal. I spent the next 15 minutes picking through shards of far-too-large Doritos which were growing steadily soggier in the nachos-style sauces whilst looking for a bit of meat which hadn't already gone cold.

You may be someone for whom the KeBag is a delight, in which case I say all power to your elbow. But I have very little to say about this concoction which is in any way remotely positive. Everything about it failed - the Doritos were mostly dry, it was overpriced, the meat was lukewarm and sparse, and the sauces were all wrong.

I guess it just goes to show you shouldn’t always try to emulate what you see on TikTok.