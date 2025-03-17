Bosses behind Chorley’s Cuckoo Gin have made an exciting announcement about the future of their Brindle Distillery site.

Aleady offering a bar with live music nights at their Sandy Lane site, they are now ready to rev-up the offering, with a new Food Yard.

Taking to social media, they said: “We are incredibly thrilled to reveal our exciting new venture, PECKISH! Our brand-new Food Yard at Brindle Distillery! Opening soon alongside The Cuckoo’s Nest and our events, this new space will bring you an awesome lineup of permanent food vendors (to be revealed soon ).

“If you’ve been by recently, you might have spotted the progress—we’re working hard to create something special! A huge thank you to everyone who has supported The Cuckoo’s Nest for all these years. Your love, loyalty, and excitement fuel everything we do. When the doors open, we’d love nothing more than for you to share, support, and celebrate with us! Stay tuned for the official opening date… you won’t want to miss this!”

The team also offer distillery tours and cocktail making classes.

Holmes Farm near Chorley has been in the Singleton family since 1930, but Gerard and Cath were looking to diversify in 2016. Having noticed a few other farm-based gins popping up, they were intrigued.

Teaming up with their son-in-law Mark Long, who had a background in the food industry, the trio launched Brindle Distillery in 2017, with the business now home to the multi award-winning Cuckoo Gin, one of Lancashire’s finest.

Distilled using fresh spring water from the aquifer on the farm, Cuckoo Gin is flavoured using ingredients either grown at Holmes Farm, or sourced sustainably and ethically from around the world.