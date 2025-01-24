Excessive illness still rife as Astley Park School in Chorley partially closed for second day

A primary school in Chorley is partially closed for a second day due to excessive staff absence.

Astley Park School, located on Harrington Road, is part closed am and pm to Year 3,4,5 and 6.

Lancashire County Council cited the reason as ‘excessive staff absence due to illness’.

The community special school, rated outstanding by Ofsted, will be fully open next week.

A weather warning is also in place on Friday as Storm Éowyn gets set to hit.

The warning, will be in effect from 7am until 10pm, and road users are being advised to check ahead and plan for disruption to their journeys.

