A Preston-based firm has received a business boost from Retail Entrepreneur and former Dragon's Den star Theo Paphitis.

A Preston-based firm has received a business boost from Retail Entrepreneur and former Dragon's Den star Theo Paphitis.

Joe Porter, a member of the e-Aspire team tweeted Theo about e-Aspire business during ‘Small Business Sunday’ and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet or repost by Theo to his over half a million Twitter and Instagram followers.

The weekly initiative, set up by Theo in 2010, now has over 3,500 #SBS winners and supports small businesses in the UK.

Business and retail entrepreneur and self-confessed Shopkeeper, Theo re‐tweeted e-Aspire’s message to his over 500,000 Twitter and Instagram followers and as a result, www.e-aspire.com has a lot more followers and new customers signing up to their Channel2Learning platform.

They are also profiled on the #SBS website (www.theopaphitissbs.com) that is exclusive to all Small Business Sunday winners.

Mike Mulvihill MD of e-Aspire said, “We are highly innovative team, and have reinvested profits from e-Aspire to create and develop Channel2Learning. It is great to have support from Theo because it’s been tough trying to raise our profile and Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his following.”

Small business champion and Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue Chairman, Theo Paphitis, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK. My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings. The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish e-Aspire every success.”

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet on Twitter or do an Instagram post to him about their business on Sunday between 5 PM and 7.30 PM and include the hashtag #SBS.