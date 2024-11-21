Euxton Villa U11s football team receive new team shirts and you won't miss them in the dark
Euxton Villa FC trains and plays at the Jim Fowler Memorial Ground on Runshaw Lane in Euxton and has more than 40 different teams, girls, boys and adults, and upwards of 600 players.
The community football club has been in existence since 1907 and attracts players from across Lancashire.
The Club is FA 3 Star accredited and has notably produced players who have gone on to play at a professional level including the Premier League and England including Sam Johnstone who is currently at Crystal Palace and played for England in the last World Cup.
Keen to extend its support to Euxton Villa, residential property developer and housebuilder Bellway was delighted to cover the cost of the new orange kits for the U11s.
Sales Director at Bellway, Grace Yarlett, said: “It is important to us to support youth sport in the areas where we are developing, so when we were approached by Euxton Villa we immediately agreed to provide kits for the U11s team. Euxton Villa is a super football club with a great heritage and track record and we are delighted to be involved this season.”
Manager Graham Keyte added: “We are all hugely grateful for this support from Bellway. Sponsorship at grassroots level is vital for clubs to survive and this donation from Bellway will mean our players can continue to carry on enjoying football with their friends.”
