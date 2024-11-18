35 pictures as hundreds turn out to watch Boyzone and Westlife stars light up Chorley for Christmas

By Emma Downey
Published 18th Nov 2024, 16:03 GMT
It’s officially Christmas in Chorley as the big lights switch on got underway with the help of Boyzone stars.

Fellow Boyzone bandmate Keith Duffy along with former Westlife member Brian McFadden who together are Boyzlife, joined Shane to do the honours of turning Chorley’s Christmas lights on yesterday evening.

There was also performances by Elton John Tribute - Young Elton, James B Partridge famous for his assembly bangers, The Red Rosettes Show Chorus, local performer Lauren Wood and artists from Inspire Youth Zone.

The event, which hundreds turned out for, was sponsored by Chorley Eats, and hosted by BBC Radio Lancashire’s Graham Liver from 1pm.

The Totally Locally Chorley Christmas Market returned with an array of local independent traders, children’s rides, and an opportunity to meet Santa.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures.

The annual Chorley Christmas Lights switch on event with Boyzone and Westlife's Shane Lynch, Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy.

1. Chorley Christmas lights switch on

The annual Chorley Christmas Lights switch on event with Boyzone and Westlife's Shane Lynch, Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy. Photo: Paul Heyes

Host Graham Liver at the annual Chorley Christmas Lights switch on event.

2. Chorley Christmas lights switch on

Host Graham Liver at the annual Chorley Christmas Lights switch on event. Photo: Paul Heyes

Brian McFadden at the Chorley's Christmas lights switch on.

3. Chorley Christmas lights switch on

Brian McFadden at the Chorley's Christmas lights switch on. Photo: Paul Heyes

Getting ready to switch on the lights.

4. Chorley Christmas lights switch on

Getting ready to switch on the lights. Photo: Paul Heyes

