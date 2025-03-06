An appeal has been launched to find a bird of prey that has flown off during a display.

Staff at Turbary Woods, Owl and Bird of Prey Sanctuary off Chain House Lane in Whitestake, are appealing for people in the local area to keep an eye on their gardens, trees and hedgerows.

The owl, a 13-year-old male called Rio, flew off yesterday.

The missing owl with its handler | Turbary Bird of Prey and Owl Sanctuary

Taking to Facebook they said: “Our European eagle owl flew off during the display. He always stays local so hopefully we will get him back in a day or so. But if anyone in our area PR4 4LB sees or here’s him ( very vocal as it’s breeding season ) please let us know.”

Staff are out now looking for him, and say that he has a distinctive deep hoot. They say he has flown away on several occasions and always stayed local. The last time he was out for four days and he flew back to a post outside his aviary as it had been raining heavily.

About the centre

Turbary Woods centre offers a unique collection of over 90 birds of prey including Eagles, Hawks, Falcons, Owls, Vultures and more unusual species from across the globe. Opening times are 11am to 2pm daily, with shows, talks and educational activities available.

Anyone who sees the owl is asked to email: [email protected] or call 01772 323323