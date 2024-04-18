I went axe throwing at Turbary House Leisure Park - here's what it's like

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whitestake, with its leafy lanes and lettuce growing, isn’t the first place I’d think of for weird sports.

But last week that’s exactly where I found myself, armed with three axes and a wooden bullseye.

Yes, if you fancy a go at axe throwing, get yourself down to Turbary House Leisure Park, behind Duxbury’s in Chainhouse Lane. Under careful instruction, you can channel your inner Viking warrior and hone your skills in a 45 minute session.

If axes aren’t your thing, then there’s plenty of other activities to try - weather permitting - including archery, lazer clay pigeon shooting, Crazy Bugz off roaders for children, and gel blasters.

Watch the video to find out how I got on.