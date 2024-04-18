I went axe throwing at Turbary House Leisure Park - here's what it's like
Whitestake, with its leafy lanes and lettuce growing, isn’t the first place I’d think of for weird sports.
But last week that’s exactly where I found myself, armed with three axes and a wooden bullseye.
Yes, if you fancy a go at axe throwing, get yourself down to Turbary House Leisure Park, behind Duxbury’s in Chainhouse Lane. Under careful instruction, you can channel your inner Viking warrior and hone your skills in a 45 minute session.
If axes aren’t your thing, then there’s plenty of other activities to try - weather permitting - including archery, lazer clay pigeon shooting, Crazy Bugz off roaders for children, and gel blasters.
Watch the video to find out how I got on.
Age restrictions apply. To find out more, visit the Facebook page here.
