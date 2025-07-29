Your millionaire moment starts here – join the Wowcher Euromillions syndicate and dream big tonight. | Canva

EuroMillions climbs to £131m tonight - just months after the UK went wild over the £208m jackpot. Is another maximum draw on the cards?

The EuroMillions jackpot climbs to £131 million tonight, raising the question: are we heading for another record-breaking jackpot run? Just a few months ago, the UK went into full-on lottery fever as the jackpot hit the maximum £208 million and rolled over several times before it was finally won.

Could history be about to repeat itself? With no winner in recent draws, tonight’s £131m prize could be just the start of another snowballing jackpot surge - and players are already piling in for their shot.

But with odds stacked high, playing solo might not be the smartest option. That’s where syndicate play comes in. Right now, you can join the Wowcher You Play We Play EuroMillions syndicate and get 500 real EuroMillions lines and 500 Millionaires Raffle tickets - all for just £9, instead of £35.

You’ll be part of a 50-player group with hundreds of official National Lottery entries managed for you. It’s affordable, hassle-free, and dramatically improves your chances compared to buying a single line.

If this really is the start of another jackpot run, tonight might be your smartest move yet.

Book your syndicate lines now through Wowcher here: Join the EuroMillions syndicate today

