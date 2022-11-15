The work, which started on Tuesday November 15, is being carried out by Salford University's Archaeology Service as part of the planning application for the green belt site. The aim is to see if there are any historical remains or artefacts before any development proposals could be agreed. Several large trenches are being dug and work is scheduled to take place until December 23, followed by a written report.

The dig is part of the planning process for the application for a new Centre of Excellence for women’s cricket in the North-West, bringing together elite and community cricket and led by Lancashire County Council. It would provide a new training base for Lancashire’s men’s and women’s teams and would also be made available to the local community throughout the year, including local cricket clubs and schools.

Owned by the county council, the proposed site in Farington is alongside the A582 Farington Road on the west side of Stanifield Lane, and a short distance from the M65 and M6. Farington itself, known in older census reports as Farrington or Farinton, is a historic former ‘manor’ and once owned by William Farington who was made a knight in the Scottish expedition of 1482. His son Henry was later knighted by Anne Boleyn at her coronation in 1533. But is unclear what historic treasures could possibly lie beneath the surface at this development site.

The proposed new cricket facility at Farington

Applicants Lancashire County Council and Lancashire Cricket says the plans would create new jobs at the facility itself and during the construction process, in addition to further training and skills opportunities. It says the proposals have been sensitively and carefully designed to respect the Green Belt setting, preserve the open and green setting, and protect the amenity of neighbouring residents. New tree planting, landscaping and green spaces will provide an attractive setting and provide screening for local properties.

County Councillor Aidy Riggott, Cabinet member for economic development and growth at Lancashire County Council said: "People will see digging on the site from this week. This archaeology work will help us to understand the history of the site and the area. This is an important stage in the planning process, so that we can check for any historical artefacts or remains of archaeological interest, which would be affected by the proposed cricket development."

Since its announcement last November, the proposal went through a consultation period, organised by Royal Pilgrimage. Local residents raised concerns, citing “a loss of light, a loss of privacy, and the loss of a quiet area,” as issues as well as concerns over the consultation process itself