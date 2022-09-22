Lancashire Cricket submits planning application to create new sports facility in Farington despite concerns from residents

The club together with the county council submitted a planning application to build a new sports facility in the heart of the county.

The news followed concerns from residents in Farington Moss, who will directly neighbour the proposed facility, who believed they were being ignored throughout the consultation process.

The four houses in Fowler Avenue will lie 40 metres away from the new ground, which will provide a year-round sports facility for Lancashire.

An artist's impression of the planned new cricket facility in Farington

The grounds will host a number of competitive matches each year when Emirates Old Trafford is unavailable, and provide a training base for the men’s and women’s teams.

Since its announcement last November, the proposal went through a consultation period, organised by Royal Pilgrimage.

But those living on the street were left angry and disappointed by the process.

One resident, Michael Chodasiewicz, said: “My biggest concern is the consultation hasn't been a consultation.

“To me, a consultation is a two-way communication but it was very much a proposal, ‘this is what we're doing’.

"As far as I'm concerned Lancashire Cricket Club representatives ... have listened to and ignored all of the concerns of the residents of our camp and the Woodcock Estate as well.”

Michael summarised their concerns involved “a loss of light, a loss of privacy, and the loss of a quiet area.”

Lancashire County Council said the move was necessary following discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board about the safeguarding of younger players and disability access to the pavilion.

They added all written and verbal comments received from neighbours have been fully considered by the development team.

County Coun Phillippa Williamson, leader of the county council, said it was “a fantastic project” that would “encourage more people to take part in sport”.

Andy Anson, Chair at Lancashire Cricket, added: “This project is a hugely exciting collaboration between Lancashire Cricket and Lancashire County Council.

“With the amount of international and domestic cricket being held at Emirates Old Trafford, the need for a second ground has become pressing.

“We have made a number of changes to the plans following on from public consultation with local residents and we are hopeful of a positive outcome to the application.”

As well as providing elite training facilities for the Club, it will also be made available to the local community throughout the year.

The development will also create up to 30 new jobs, as well as those generated during the construction process.

The planning application has been submitted and validated by the county council, who will determine the application in-line with the government's planning policy.

The planning application is available to view on the county council’s planning portal.

It will be subject to consultation through the usual planning application process, with additional opportunities for people to comment.

Owned by the county council, the proposed site in Farington is alongside the A582 Farington Road on the west side of Stanifield Lane, and a short distance from the M65 and M6.

County Coun Aidy Riggott, Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Growth at Lancashire County Council, said: “Thank you to everyone who gave their views to shape these exciting plans.

“We’ve worked closely with the club to improve the proposals, so that they fit in with the local area even more.”