Watch video of rare bird of prey on Lancashire nest, as reports show increase in hen harrier chicks

The prospect of another record-breaking year for hen harrier breeding has risen after reports of successful nests from several parts of the country.

And the Moorland Association today released video of some of the successful nests, including one in the Forest of Bowland, Lancashire.

According to the association, land managers have reported 24 successful nests on moorland in Lancashire, Northumberland, North Yorkshire, County Durham, Cumbria and Derbyshire. Of the 24 successful nests, 19 are on moors managed for red grouse. It is thought that at least 77 chicks have fledged.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A hen harrier pictured in June 2021 at the Swinton estate in North Yorkshire. In 2021, 24 successful hen harrier nests have been reported on moorland in Northumberland, North Yorkshire, County Durham, Cumbria, Derbyshire and Lancashire, including the Forest of Bowland. The figures represent an increase on 2020. Picture courtesy The Moorland Association

Last year, there were 19 successful hen harrier nests, of which 12 were on moors managed for red grouse and 60 chicks fledged.

This year’s data shows a further improvement in the population, following on from 2020 which was in itself a record-breaking year for Hen Harrier breeding on grouse moors.

The Moorland Association represents owners and managers of more than a million acres of moorland in England and Wales. The association aims to conserve heather moorland by conserving red grouse, and raising awareness of farming best practice, ecology and the importance of the moors.

Amanda Anderson, director of the Moorland Association, said: “This is another excellent year for hen harrier breeding and the wonderful pictures and footage we are seeing from our members’ moors is truly heartening. Three good years in a row shows that we have the right strategy to help the population to recover to a sustainable level, occupying a much greater area of England.

“The management carried out on grouse moors by gamekeepers provides an ideal habitat for birds of prey, with fewer predators to steal their eggs, and good numbers of prey species such as small mammals and other birds. We will continue to support initiatives that are delivering results for the UK’s Hen Harrier population.”