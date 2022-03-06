Watch the stars for a cosmic survey

CPRE, the countryside charity, is working with the British Astronomical Association’s Commission for Dark Skies to map light pollution levels across the country.Between today and March 6, people are being asked to count the number of stars they see in the Orion constellation to help map the best and worst places in the UK to enjoy a star-filled night sky.The results will be compared with 2021’s findings, gathered during lockdown, which revealed a notable drop in the number of people experiencing severe light pollution given urban areas were much quieter and fewer large buildings were in use.Emma Marrington, CPRE dark skies campaigner, said: “The results from Star Count will help us create a map of where star-spotters are enjoying deep, dark star-filled skies.”Visit https://www.cpre.org.uk to take part.