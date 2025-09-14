Urgent appeal for investors in Lancashire solar energy project offering six percent interest

A community solar project is at risk of collapse before it gets off the ground - unless it can find more investors.

Rossendale Valley Energy (RVE) is issuing an urgent call to individuals and businesses to back the RVE Solar scheme, which aims to supply one of Rossendale’s largest employers with clean power.

The initiative will see almost 900 solar panels installed on the roof of the Interfloor factory in Haslingden factory – a major consumer of energy through the production of carpet underlay.

A fundraising target of £350,000 has been set - with the deadline for achieving it now extended until the end of November.

Investors can purchase between £100 and £35,000 of shares, with RVE Solar setting a target annual interest rate of six percent over 20 years. It says investments are “likely to be inheritance tax exempt, providing families with a smart way to grow a long-term legacy”.

Kate Gilmartin, chair of RVE, said: “We are at a critical moment. If we don’t hit the full target by the end of November, the project cannot go ahead. This is a unique opportunity to invest in something that delivers for your pocket, for our community, and for the planet. But we need people and businesses to act now.”

Shares are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, with refunds issued if the offer is oversubscribed.

Once complete, the solar array on the Interfloor premises will generate 368 MWh of clean power every year - 85 percent of which will be used directly by Interfloor to cut costs and slash carbon emissions.

Gary McEwan, Managing Director of Interfloor, added: “This partnership with RVE is a win-win – it helps us cut our energy costs, reduce our carbon footprint, and support the local economy. We urge other businesses to get behind this project so it can succeed.”

RVE Solar says business investment is a way of demonstrating “corporate social responsibility in action, while benefiting from stable returns and local goodwill”.

It is estimated that the project will also deliver £250,000 in direct community benefit over its lifetime - funding energy advice services, low-carbon heating initiatives and wider climate action across Rossendale.

More information can be found at rvenergy.org.uk/projects/rve-solar