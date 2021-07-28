Travellers ordered to vacate Ribbleton Park in Preston

A number of caravans were spotted in the park in Heaton Place on Monday afternoon (July 27).

The unauthorised encampment has been visited by officers from Preston City Council who have asked the group to vacate the site.

Councillor Robert Boswell, Cabinet Member for Environment and Community Safety at Preston City Council, said: "We are aware that a group of Travellers have set up camp on Ribbleton Park having gained access via Blackpool Road.

A number of caravans have been spotted in Ribbleton Park. (Credit: Google)

"Officers from the council have visited the site to make contact with the group and we have commenced the process to remove the group from the site.

"Any waste left behind will be cleared when they have moved on."

What is an unauthorised encampment?

An unauthorised encampment occurs where any person camps (in vans, trailers or any other moveable accommodation) on land that they do not own, and where they do not have permission to reside.

When people are camped on land that they do not own, without the permission of the owner, they are considered trespassers.

If a negotiated solution is not possible, then private landowners, local authorities and the police all have powers of enforcement to evict.