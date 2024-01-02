"A parent’s worst nightmare": 14-year-old Bobby nearly died after a "horrific freak accident with an air rifle", say his family.

A 14-year-old boy has suffered life-changing injuries after he was shot in the head with an air rifle.

Bobby Morrison, from New Longton, remains in a serious condition in hospital after nearly dying from the accidental shooting on December 12.

Describing the tragic incident as a "horrific freak accident", dad Iain said the pellet entered his son's head before breaking into three segments. One part shot past his right optic nerve, the second lodged into the centre of his brain, while the third piece narrowly missed the part of his brain which controls his motor functions.

Bobby had to undergo emergency surgery to save his life. Surgeons told Bobby's parents that he was "very lucky" because the fragments of the pellet missed his main brain blood capillary "by a hair's width".

Bobby Morrison, 14, from New Longton, remains in a serious condition in hospital after undergoing life-saving surgery following the accidental shooting on December 12.

The damage has caused sight loss to Bobby's right eye and his family are awaiting MRI results to confirm whether the blindness is permanent. Bobby has also lost use of his left leg, but managed to move his hip and thigh on Christmas Day.

His mum and dad, Ian and Emma, said their boy's accident is "a parent’s worst nightmare" and fear Bobby's injuries will change his life forever.

The neurosurgeon says Bobby's mobility should improve with physiotherapy, but they need to wait for the trauma to his brain to subside before they know more.

Bobby has been in hospital for 20 days but Ian and Emma are hopeful that he will soon be able to return home to continue his recovery.

They have launched a GoFundMe to raise money for specialist equipment and home modifications which are needed to support Bobby going forward.

So far, the family have raised more than £4,700 of their £20,000 target. Donations can be made to Bobby's GoFundMe campaign here.

They said: "He is going to require intensive physiotherapy in the meantime and modifications to the house for him to be able to come back to our family home, so we may have some sort of normality again.

"As you can imagine, something happening to your child is a parent’s worst nightmare, but we have been comforted by everyone’s kind words and support that have been offered since it happened.

"However, as we look to the future - something that in the days after the accident we didn't think we would have - we have been told that there will be needs for modifications and specialist equipment put into the house for Bobby to be able to come home and be supported going forward.

"The financial burden alone for all this is totally overwhelming to us as a family and any contribution however big or small will go some way to making a massive difference.