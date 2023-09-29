Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hatching near the beginning of September, the adorable chicks are wowing visitors and stealing the hearts of the staff at Martin Mere.

Nick Brooks, Centre Manager at Martin Mere, said: “The mini heatwave that took place near the beginning of September is believed to have had a positive impact on the breeding of our Chilean flock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now a few weeks old, the chicks have ventured out from their nests and can be admired in our Chilean flamingo enclosure, providing heartwarming moments and exceptional photo opportunities.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The adorable chicks are wowing visitors and stealing the hearts of the staff at Martin Mere.

Chilean flamingos are Native to South America, ranging from Chile to Argentina.

According to the IUCN Red List, the species is classified as near threatened, with a decreasing population trend.

In the wild, breeding can happen all year round with the adults usually building nests in late spring and depending on conditions such as food availability.

Chilean flamingos are Native to South America, ranging from Chile to Argentina (Credit: WWT Martin Mere Wetland Centre)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both sexes build a tall mud nest using soft mud and stones that are within reach.

A single white egg is then laid in the nest, with both parents taking turns incubating it for approximately 26 to 31 days.

Visitors to Martin Mere Wetland Centre will have the opportunity to witness the chicks as they grow, alongside seeing many other wetland species from around the world like otters, swans, storks, geese, and ducks.