Visitors to Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve this week have reported how pumps have been in action on the main lake, working around the clock.

When the Lancashire Post visited, an area at the end of a fishing pontoon was fenced off and a pump was running at the end, spraying water into the lake.

Piles of vegetation debris has also been spotted piled up at the side of the lake.

This is the newest Green Flag park in South Ribble

Walkers have questionned what’s happening, with no official notification on display.

One said: “What’s happening with the Brickcroft? Pumps have been running for a few days now. Are they trying to get rid of this weed that looks like it’s taking over the water?

"That seems like quite a big problem.”

Another suggested the pumps were to help circulate and oxygenate in the stagnant water, as well as to remove duck weed.

What did the council say?

Councillor Paul Foster, Leader of South Ribble Borough Council, confirmed that the work was to improve water, which is home to an array of wildlife, swans, and is fished by members of an angling club.

He said: “There has been a drop on oxygen levels at the South Pond at Longton Brickcroft Nature reserve recently and therefore the Environment Agency have been working with the council and Longton Angling Club to raise oxygen levels using aerators.

“This phase of work has now finished however further works (weed removal) are proposed to take place later in the year by the Angling Club.”

What is Longton Brickcroft and where do I find it?

Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve can be accessed by foot and car from Liverpool Road, Longton – opposite Hall Lane.

It can also be accessed on foot via a footpath off Briarcroft.

It was designated as a Local Nature Reserve in 1998 with three large ponds formed by excavation of clay for brick making. It has a number of smaller dipping ponds around the site as well as a visitor’s centre.