News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
Sunak's government will oversee highest tax rises on record
17-year-old boy charged with murder of teenager in Croydon
Officers find body in search for missing schoolgirl
Police name teenager who was stabbed to death on her way to school
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Noisy pumps and weeds: This is what's happening at Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve

Noisy petrol-driven pumps have been disturbing the peace at one of Lancashire’s best-loved beauty spots.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 29th Sep 2023, 10:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 10:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Visitors to Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve this week have reported how pumps have been in action on the main lake, working around the clock.

When the Lancashire Post visited, an area at the end of a fishing pontoon was fenced off and a pump was running at the end, spraying water into the lake.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Piles of vegetation debris has also been spotted piled up at the side of the lake.

The pump at workThe pump at work
The pump at work
Most Popular

This is the newest Green Flag park in South Ribble

Walkers have questionned what’s happening, with no official notification on display.

One said: “What’s happening with the Brickcroft? Pumps have been running for a few days now. Are they trying to get rid of this weed that looks like it’s taking over the water?

"That seems like quite a big problem.”

Weeds in the lakeWeeds in the lake
Weeds in the lake

Another suggested the pumps were to help circulate and oxygenate in the stagnant water, as well as to remove duck weed.

What did the council say?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Councillor Paul Foster, Leader of South Ribble Borough Council, confirmed that the work was to improve water, which is home to an array of wildlife, swans, and is fished by members of an angling club.

He said: “There has been a drop on oxygen levels at the South Pond at Longton Brickcroft Nature reserve recently and therefore the Environment Agency have been working with the council and Longton Angling Club to raise oxygen levels using aerators.

Piles of vegetation at the side of the lakePiles of vegetation at the side of the lake
Piles of vegetation at the side of the lake

“This phase of work has now finished however further works (weed removal) are proposed to take place later in the year by the Angling Club.”

What is Longton Brickcroft and where do I find it?

Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve can be accessed by foot and car from Liverpool Road, Longton – opposite Hall Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It can also be accessed on foot via a footpath off Briarcroft.

It was designated as a Local Nature Reserve in 1998 with three large ponds formed by excavation of clay for brick making. It has a number of smaller dipping ponds around the site as well as a visitor’s centre.

The site has retained Green Flag award since 1998.

Related topics:LancashireLancashire Post