£49m flood defence scheme for Preston and South Ribble gets the go-ahead

The Preston and South Ribble Flood Risk Management Scheme is a £49m project to improve flood defences for 5,000 homes and businesses in the Preston and South Ribble area.

The Environment Agency has been working alongside local councils for three years to develop the plans, which would include new defence walls and embankments. The plans will also see existing defences refreshed and the use of glass paneling to maintain river views.

An artist's impression of how one of the new walls will look, in Riverside. Credit: Environment Agency

Local contractor VolkerStevin will begin construction on the Broadgate, Riverside and Lower Penwortham areas in the autumn, to replace the existing flood defences originally built between the 1920s and 1980s which are coming to the end of their life.

Andy Brown, Flood Risk Manager at the Environment Agency, said: “We want to leave a legacy that we can all be proud of and the approval of the planning application for Broadgate, Riverside and Lower Penwortham means we are on track to begin construction later this year.

“This marks a significant milestone for improving flood risk for the communities in Preston and South Ribble. We have been well supported by local communities and partners and will continue to work with them to deliver a more climate resilient city.”