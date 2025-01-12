Preston park revamp paused over playing field complaint

By Paul Faulkner

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 12th Jan 2025, 12:46 BST
The government may have to make the final call on plans for a major overhaul of a Preston park after an objection from Sports England.

The organisation – which exists to promote sport and physical activity – has raised concerns over the proposed £3.2m revamp of Waverley Park.

Preston City Council revealed its vision for the green space – which is bordered by Blackpool Road and New Hall Lane – late last year. The blueprint included the replacement of the park’s three football pitches, a rebuild of its skate park and the creation of a new ‘pump track’ for cyclists. A new pavilion would also be built.

However, in spite of the sporting focus of the project, Sports England has objected to the loss of some playing field space which = would result from the design of the scheme in its current form.

Waverley Park is set for a multi-million pound facelift (image: Google)Waverley Park is set for a multi-million pound facelift (image: Google)
Waverley Park is set for a multi-million pound facelift (image: Google)

The city council is attempting to amend its plans in order to overcome the opposition. But if Sports England were to remain dissatisfied, the planning application seeking permission for the work would have to be referred to the local government secretary – and Deputy Prime Minister – Angela Rayner, who would have to make the decision.

The matter had been due to be determined by the council’s planning committee last week, with town hall planning officers having recommended it be approved if the Sports England objection could be satisfactorily addressed – and handed over to the government if not. However, the item was instead deferred until the requested revisions could be drawn up and sent back to the organisation for assessment.

Sports England has highlighted two issues – the installation of a new footpath, close to the existing multi-use games area, and a new area of wildflower planting designed to enhance the biodiversity of the site.

It believes both features would take up land that could instead accommodate sports pitches – but acknowledged the problem could be resolved if the footpath were reconfigured and the wildflower area relocated. The body also expressly welcomed the proposed upgrade of the two 11-a-side and one nine-a-side football pitches within the park.

The application will return to the planning committee – which is independent of the council, as the applicant – at a later date.

