What is the Chorley Flower Show?

The Chorley Flower Show features some of the finest professional exhibitors with multiple gold medals from the country’s largest flower shows and RHS events.

National and local societies will be displaying their plants and running regional competitions and the gardening theatre will be back with demonstrations from professional gardeners.

Get all the essentials for your garden at a wide variety of trade stands, selling something for every garden and rub shoulders with celebrity gardeners and experts in their field.

There will be fun, entertainment and relaxing music for all the family and a selection of food and drink.

Where is it being held?

The show will be held at Astley Park in Chorley.

What entertainment will there be?

FRIDAY 28 JULY – ABBA RE-BJORN

ABBA Re-Björn are made up of extremely talented and professional singers and musicians who together make the most authentic sounding tribute to one of the greatest and best loved bands of all time.

With their Swedish accents, tight harmonies, high energy performance, replica costumes and audience participation aplenty you are guaranteed to be dancing the night away.

SATURDAY 29 JULY – CHIC TO CHIC

Chic to Chic – A tribute to Nile Rodgers & Chic

Chic To Chic go to every length to capture the raw funk, soul & disco dynamics of Nile Rodgers’ music and bring it to life on stage with a full 90 minute stage.

Chic to Chic will be supported by Chorley’s Got Soul DJ’s Paul K and Patti Barrow.

Where can I park?

Parking will be available at the following locations:

Town Centre car parks (charges apply, free all day Sunday).

Woodlands Conference Centre (Southport Road, Chorley PR7 1QR).

Ackhurst Car Park (opposite Woodlands Conference Centre).

Westway Sports Hub (Chorley Pr7 1Su).

How much are tickets?

Chorley Flower Show day tickets and Music Night tickets are sold separately. Tickets for each individual music night is £18 and a joint ticket – giving you access to both amazing nights of music is £32.

Bundle tickets

Chorley Flower Show day ticket (day of your choice) and one Music Night ticket – £30 (saving £2).