'It's like an obstacle course for kids on the school run': Parents left outraged by dumped litter in Preston

Children walking with their parents to Roebuck School had to wade through bags of rubbish behind Delacey Street and Parker Street, littered with old furniture and empty boxes of beer following the recent hot temperatures

People were left outraged after photos were shared to the Ashton and PR2 Facebook group, showing the extent of the litter which has reportedly worsened throughout the week.

But today, the Post pictured council officials clearing the rubbish that had accumulated over the course of the week, after numerous complaints had been made about the mess.

When the Post arrived, council street cleaners were moving the mess

Chris Murray, founder of the Here for Humanity community organisation in Preston spotted the flytipping had gotten worse when walking through the area yesterday morning, June 16.

He said: "It appears everyone enjoyed the sun but this is sad to see, especially right outside the school. It is like an obstacle course for the kids on the school run.

"The rubbish is facing the entrance to the school for Reception class and Year One. It is such a shame everyone has to walk that way as Covid-19 means different entrances have to be used and the little kids have to dodge the rubbish.

The Post understands that flytipping is a common and growing problem in this area of Preston

"It's blown all over in the wind and more has been added to it, with people dumping their TVs and mattresses."

Data from March revealed fly-tipped waste is discovered in Preston eight times a day on average.

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs data shows 2,748 fly-tipping incidents were reported to Preston City Council in 2019-20.

Dumped waste was found in Preston's back alleyways 1,784 times accounting for 65 per cent of incidents, 511 discoveries were made on footpaths and bridleways (19 per cent) and 441 times on roads and pavements (16 per cent).

Pictures taken yesterday morning showed just some of the rubbish that had been dumped

Plunginton Councillor Nweeda Khan, Cabinet Member for Communities and Social Justice and Member Champion for Armed Forces, added that she plans to organise future litter picks with the community to combat the increased levels of flytipping in the area.

She said: "Within the council, we have a street cleaning team and regularly report areas of flytipping, where they will then come out and clear the area as quickly as possible.

"In the Plungington ward, we involve the communities in looking after the area and currently run a Facebook page with regular volunteers to tackle litter. We have members of the community who want to help clean up the area because they take pride in where they live.

"Unfortunately, we have these problems across other wards where people completely disregard the area and empty their bins or just dump their litter. The city only has so many resources and we are out in areas doing all we can.

"When reports are made, the street cleaning team does go out and does all they can, but I have found that the community are eager to help in looking after where they live."

David Renard, environment spokesman for the Local Government Association, said: “Fly-tipping is inexcusable. It is not only an eyesore for residents, but a serious public health risk, creating pollution and attracting rats and other vermin.