Worden Park: Visitors warned of 14 weeks of disruption as major improvement works get underway next week
As the school’s break up for half term, works to improve pathways, landscaping and lighting across park will start on May 31, and are expected to last for 14 weeks.
South Ribble Borough Council, which owns the park says full access to all areas of the park, hall, and businesses, including the Folly Café will be in place throughout the duration of the works, but visitors should expect some diversions to usual pathways while works are being completed.
Raising the quality
Councillor Aniela Bylinski Gelder, Cabinet Member for Property, Assets, Commercial Services and Major Developments said: “Following the incredible refurbishment of Worden Hall, we now need to make improvements and changes right across the park which will raise the quality of the access and landscape around the Hall and will enhance its use as a high-quality event and community space.
“Not only will the works provide better access to the Hall and its grounds, we’ll be improving access to other great areas of the park such as the ponds, play area, ice house and formal gardens.
“The improvement works were put to consultation earlier this year, and overall residents and businesses were positive about the new changes.
“Already we are seeing huge numbers of visitors to the new Worden Hall and we have started to take bookings for the community use and events spaces. The improvement works across the park will enhance the visitor experience and make access around the park easier for all.”
What’s happening?
The works will see:
- Improvements to the surface of the existing paths and drives
- Creation of a pedestrian route to Worden Hall independent from the vehicle route to avoid conflict between users
- New pathway lighting
- New path links between key locations on the park such as the main car park, fishpond and playground
- Reinstatement of paths that once ran through the area south of the formal gardens as part of William Andrews Nesfield’s original landscape design for the site
- The removal modern additions that are not an enhancement of the original design, including the removal of the modern rose garden and returning the area to grass and specimen trees.
"Committed to causing the least amount of disruption”
Councillor Bylinski Gelder continued: “The works are set to take around 14 weeks and during this time, we are committed causing the least amount of disruption as possible for park goers.
“Visitors may see work taking place in various areas across the park but access across the park, to the café, businesses and hall will always be available.”
“I look forward to the work getting started and to the bright future of the Hall and Park.”
Green Flag
Worden Park has a Green Flag quality award and has held the honour since the scheme was first launched back in 1997. It is the only site north of London to have done so.
Other Green Flags areas in South Ribble are Hurst Grange Park in Penwortham and Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve.