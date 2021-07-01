Heysham power stations welcome Human Swan who is circumnavigating mainland Britain using an electric paramotor

EDF, the UK’s largest provider of zero carbon electricity, is supporting the UN Ambassador Sacha Dench’s expedition which will draw attention to climate issues.

Martin Cheetham, station director at Heysham 1 power station, said: “Heysham’s two power stations have been steadily producing zero carbon electricity since generation started in the 1980s, before climate change and net zero were a part of everyday conversation. So, I am delighted we were able to welcome Sacha Dent and her team to site to talk to them about the contribution we are making.”

This ground-breaking journey of more than 3,000 miles will see Sacha travel anti-clockwise around Britain, starting and ending in Glasgow. It has been designed to inspire and excite the nation to get involved in tackling the climate crisis in the run up to COP26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Human Swan Sacha Dent at Trumacar school meeting pupils. Sacha is attempting to be the first to circumnavigate the mainland of Britain using an electric paramotor. Picture by Peter Storry.

Sacha will also be attempting two Guinness World Records – fastest and first flight around Britain in an electric paramotor, and getting more than 140,000 people to make a climate pledge via Count us In.

While at Heysham, Sacha also spent time speaking to pupils at the Trumacar primary school. Despite Sacha’s paramotor undergoing some maintenance, the children were thrilled to see Sacha demonstrate how the sail worked and even enlisted the help of some pupils on the playing field to unroll it across the grass before watching it take shape as it caught the breeze.

Jon Stark, key stage 2 leader at the school, said: "It was a real thrill for the children to meet Sacha at such an early stage of her paramotor flight around the UK coastline. The answers she gave to their questions helped to cement their understanding of climate change but also, more importantly, made them realise the difference they can make as individuals to help solve this global issue that we all face."

Mark Lees, station director at Heysham 2 said: “The children had all worked so hard on climate change posters in advance of Sacha’s visit, and enjoyed an insightful question and answer session towards the end. I’m sure that everyone at the school will join our teams here at Heysham’s power stations in wishing her the best of luck during the rest of her amazing journey.”

Ian Pilton, plant manager at Heysham 1 power station with Sacha Dench who is attempting to be the first to circumnavigate the mainland of Britain using an electric paramotor.

‘Human Swan’ Sacha Dench, who is known for global expeditions with migratory species, turned her focus to climate change for this expedition after losing her family home in the Australian bushfires.

Sacha took off from Stevenston Beach on June 26, heading south. She is visiting a number of EDF sites on her journey to find out how it is helping Britain achieve Net Zero.

Sacha said: “This is the first time an electric paramotor will ever have been used in a long journey. It is already proving to be an exciting challenge and I’m enjoying meeting people, like those at Heysham’s power stations, hearing their stories and talking to them about climate change solutions.

“It is beautiful up there. You get incredible views and I’m really getting to see how the landscape and its features, including coastal landmarks like windfarms, power stations, rivers, farmland and wilderness all fit together.”

Sacha Dent at Trumacar school meeting pupils. She is visiting a number of EDF sites including Heysham on her journey to find out how it is helping Britain achieve Net Zero.

Human Swan Sacha Dent at Trumacar school meeting pupils. She is visiting a number of EDF sites including Heysham on her journey to find out how it is helping Britain achieve Net Zero.