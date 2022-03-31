Between April 4 and 15, Penwortham Town Council will be hosting a range of activities and events aimed at helping residents and businesses make environmentally-friendly choices.

Already, Mayor Dave Bennett has planted fruit trees with pupils at Moor Hey School, and more will soon be planted at Cop Lane Primary School, Penwortham Primary and at Broad Oak Primary.

All the native fruit trees have been provided free to the schools by the Town Council, as part of the Mayor’s green initiative.

Tree planting at Moor Hey School

On Tuesday, April 5, Priory Lane Community Centre will be open to all, with LED bulb giveaways, free tote bags for life, and information on how to make homes and offices more energy efficient.

A team from Penwortham gin company Fairham Gin will also be on hand, talking about their initiative to plant a tree beside the River Ribble for every bottle sold.

There will also be a Mayoral Green Award where townsfolk can win £400 or two prizes of £50 by telling the Council what they are doing or have done to improve their local environment.

The Town Council team were helped by staff and pupils at Moor Hey School

Penwortham Town Manager Steve Caswell said: "With this Green Fortnight initiative, we're trying to get the whole town together because we realise that there is a climate change emergency and we can make a difference, even if it's only turning a light out when you leave a room.

"We can all do a little bit to try and cut down on our carbon footprint.

"All the little things help, and not only do they help tackle climate change, but they can help save you money too."

Due to rising inflation, energy bills are set to soar by 54 per cent for 22 million households from the beginning of April, adding £693 to the annual bills of a typical household.

The Town Council hope that the Green Fortnight will become an annual event.

Other ‘green’ initiatives councillors have committed to include reducing council staff’s need to travel by encouraging virtual meetings, reducing the use of single-use plastics, exploring the use of environmentally-friendly fuel for petrol-driven gardening tools, and exploring the possibility of using electric vehicles.