A new 8,000-tree woodland has been created in Farington Moss in a bid to tackle climate change

Last week 8,624 trees were planted on a one hectare site off Croston Road, Farington Moss, that South Ribble Borough Council had bought in 2020 specifically for tree planting, improving biodiversity and helping tackle the Climate Emergency.

Volunteers from Paradise Park, Farington Lodges and Leyland in Bloom groups, along with councillors and council officers, planted species such as oak, holly, hornbeam, birch, cherry, hawthorn and more.

Councillor Mick Titherington, Deputy Leader of South Ribble Borough Council said: “Other than some works to add fencing, gates and maintain paths for access, the woodland will mainly be left for nature to take its course – we’ll be keeping an eye on it and monitoring its progress along the way.

"We can’t wait to see the woodland flourish and become a habitat for wildlife and everything that comes with it. Buying the land and creating a woodland on it also means that it is protected from development.”

He added: “Croston Road isn’t the only area to benefit from tree planting, our teams have been busy planting in Shruggs Wood, Walton Park and Withy Grove Park to name a few, plus we’ve held three tree giveaway events this year, giving away over 11,000 trees so residents can get involved.