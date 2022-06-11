“Preston Pedals” is officially launching at an event in Avenham Park this weekend to mark the end of Cycling UK’s Bike Week 2022, during which locals have been advised to explore their part of the city by bike, take to the Guild Wheel cycle path and even do a journey to school, work or the shops by bike instead of car.

In an attempt to persuade people to keep up the cycling habit all year round - and give them the practical help to do so - Climate Action Preston is staging “Preston Pedals in the Park”.

Residents are being invited to ride part or even all of the Guild Wheel en route to the free event at the Avenham Park Pavilion on Sunday (12th June) between midday and 4pm.

Could more Preston residents be tempted to take to two wheels for everyday travel?

There they can find out more about project which aims to support communities to get cycling and also reduce waste by refurbishing or and recycling bikes that might otherwise end up in landfill.

Food stands and a prize draw will be on offer and the Preston Pedals team - supported by the Friends of the Guild Wheel - will be on hand to provide advice about the various ways in which everyday cycling can be encouraged in the city.

That includes details about learning how to fix a bike at a Preston Pedals repair workshop over one or several weeks, with the help of skilled support and access to tools. Training in cycle maintenance - such as puncture repair and brake checks - is also available.

Meanwhile, the group will also be hosting “Pedal Away” events at various Preston parks - social rides led by trained instructors and designed to increase the confidence of people who would like to cycle more.