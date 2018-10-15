Fracking in Lancashire LIVE: Cuadrilla confirms that hydraulic fracturing operations have started at the Preston New Road site as protests continue Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Shale gas exploration company Cuadrilla are set to begin fracking in Lancashire today after bad weather halter operations at the weekend. Here is all the latest news from the fracking site: Preston New Road is closed in both directions due to fracking demonstrations Road closed after protesters stage demo as fracking starts in Lancashire Fracking to begin in Lancashire today following delays due to Storm Callum