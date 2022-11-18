Flood defences: Work begins on £54.7m scheme to keep 5,000 homes in Preston and South Ribble safe

The Environment Agency (EA) has been working alongside local councils for more than four years to develop the plans, which include new defence walls and embankments. The plans will also see existing defences refreshed and the use of glass paneling to maintain river views.

(L-R): Cllr Robert Boswell, Cabinet member for environment, PCC; Reece Brindle, Senior Engineer at VolkerStein contractors; Cllr Carol Henshaw, Cabinet member for climate change, PCC

On Friday, November 11, Preston City Councillors Carol Henshaw and Robert Boswell met with the EA and contractors VolkerStein to witness breaking ground on site.

Preliminary works to strengthen the sewer and divert services along Broadgate has been done and now work has now started on the defences with piling for the foundations for the flood walls.

Councillor Henshaw said: “It was helpful to discuss what’s happening with the flood scheme. I feel relieved that the flood defences are now underway and will better protect residents once completed. I’m pleased glass panels will be used in some areas so local people can continue to see and enjoy the river."

Why do it?

When complete, the scheme will help reduce the risk of flooding to around 5,000 homes and businesses along the River Ribble. Construction of phase one is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

As part of the scheme, improvements to Broadgate Gardens will also be made, this includes pollinator-friendly flowers, better seating areas, and the planting of fruit trees.

Some trees had to be removed to provide space for the construction work to take place and to protect the new defence walls from being undermined by tree roots. However over 16,000 new trees will be planted as part of the scheme, this includes 13,000 trees at Fishwick Bottoms along the river.

Coun Henshaw added: “I’m also happy to hear that a small orchard will be included in the improvements at Broadgate Gardens, which will benefit the community.”

Community concerns

Preston Council said concerns about the impact construction may have on the community are “always considered in these large-scale projects”.