Eek! week at Martin Mere Wetland Centre cancelled due to avian flu outbreak

The centre later said they had been “left with no option but to cancel [their] half term eek! week activities” due to the temporary closure.

“We apologise for the inconvenience and we share your disappointment that this event can’t go ahead as planned,” a spokesman added.

“Thank you to everyone who has shown us kind support during this difficult time.

“We will keep this page updated with any further updates as soon as we have them.”

What is eek! week?

Eek! week would have seen families put their courage to the test and explore the exciting and mysterious world of wetland nature.

Martin Mere Wetland Centre was forced to temporarily close its doors following a confirmed case of bird flu (Credit: Google)

With spooky interactive activities and a scary trail to follow, visitors would have been dared to put their hands into an eel box, grab a photo op with a bat or listen out for toads.

How many cases of avian influenza have been recorded in the UK?

According to the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), the UK faces its largest ever outbreak, with more than 190 cases confirmed since late October 2021.

The H5N1 strain of the avian influenza virus is highly contagious among birds, and spread by close contact with an infected bird, whether it is dead or alive.

The UKHSA has said it is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to people’s health is very low.

Reporting dead wild birds

Avian influenza (bird flu) is a notifiable animal disease.

If you suspect any type of avian influenza in poultry or captive birds you must report it immediately by calling the Defra Rural Services Helpline on 03000 200 301.

You should also call 03459 33 55 77 if you find:

- one or more dead bird of prey or owl

- three or more dead gulls or wild waterfowl

- five or more dead birds of any species

Do not touch or pick up dead or visibly sick birds.