Why: A brand-new exhibition of star filled night sky images has opened in the Grade II listed Steward's Gallery at Clitheroe Castle Museum.

What: A display of 20 prints showcasing the amazing night skies in Bowland, a designated “Dark Skies” areas with relatively little light pollution. Images range from nebulae and star trails to constellations and local landscapes photographed after sun set.

Where: The Steward’s Gallery is on Castle Hill, Clitheroe, BB7 1BA, a short but relatively steep walk from the Castle’s main entrance off Castle Street. A limited number of disabled parking places are available.

Gisburn Hub Milky Way by Robert Ince features in the new exhibition at the Steward's Gallery

When: The exhibition is open until June 5 and the Steward’s Gallery is open daily from 11am – 4pm.

How: Following a call-out earlier this year photographers submitted their dark sky images via the visitor gallery on the Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty’s AONB'swebsite. The selected images have been transformed into stunning prints.

Charges: Admission to the gallery and Castle ruins and grounds is free but entry to the museum is £4.90 for adults, £3.70 for concessions, free for accompanied chidlren and teenagers aged 13-18.

See for yourself: The Forest of Bowland AONB has designated Dark Sky Discovery sites: Beacon Fell Country Park, Gisburn Forest Hub, Slaidburn Village Car Park, Crook o’ Lune Picnic Site. Clerk Laithe Lodge Guest House in Newton in Bowland has also gained the special Dark Skies accreditation)

This photograph of dramatic starry skies above Andy Goldsworthy's sculpture on Clougha Pike was taken by Chris Jones and appears in the Steward's Gallery exhibition.