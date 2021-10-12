COP26 battle bus stops in Burnley en-route to world conference

Speakers gathered at Burnley' s historic Towneley Hall which was chosen as one of the venues to take part in the green agenda.

As part of COP26, a Planet Mark Zero Carbon Bus Tour is making its well up to Glasgow.

The Zero Carbon Tour aims to share the net zero carbon message in support of the UN-backed Race to Zero campaign, who are committed to the same overarching goal: reducing carbon emissions across all scopes swiftly and fairly in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement, with transparent action plans and robust near-term targets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bus outside Towneley Hall

The Mayor of Burnley, Coun. Mark Townsend, spoke at the event.

He said: "The Indsutrial Revolution was incredible for human development and prosperity, but there has been a cost that has only come to light as our knowledge of the consequences expands. Climate change is a real and present danger.

"The world has awoken, and we must now do something. It is easy to say but harder to do. Governments, businesses, individuals, we must all have a collective effort."

The Mayor went on to stress the importance of planting trees, which have a key role to play in mitigating the impact of climate change.

Speakers gather inside

He added: "In Burnley, we are proud that we are 80 per cent rural and it’s absolutely important that we protect our environment for future generations to enjoy."

Organisations and community groups, as well as representatives of Lancashire County Council also attended, where they spoke about the impactful projects they are undertaking to reduce their carbon emissions. Planet Mark also hosted a live stream and online workshops via their website.

The Conference of Parties or COP is a collective union of 196 countries and the EU who signed the 1994 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to work together to fight climate change.