Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Enterprise Vision Awards (EVAs) have announced a record-breaking 161 finalists for this year’s ceremony.

The EVAs is the UK's largest business awards dedicated solely to women.

These trailblazers and powerhouses are not just leaders in their fields but also serve as strong female role models, inspiring the next generation and encouraging more women to venture into entrepreneurship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A remarkable 43 finalists from Lancashire are setting the standard for business excellence.

2023 Enterprise Vision Awards winners. The EVAs is the UK's largest business awards dedicated solely to women | Contributed

The impressive array of businesses includes sustainability champions, a historic country estate, roof safety product innovators, a farm education centre, purveyors of delicious food, professional services, health and wellbeing experts, retailers, a public speaking coach, and invaluable social enterprises.

Coral Horn, founder of the EVAs, said: “Every year, we discover women leading innovative and impactful businesses, from home-based ventures to global brands.

“This year’s entrants took their applications to another level. When you witness numerous new businesses already making an impact and the remarkable rate at which women are scaling up their ventures, it's clear that the UK is a hotbed of talented female entrepreneurs!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After much deliberation, we decided to introduce an exciting new category, the ‘One To Watch,’ to feature the rising stars in the business world.”

One of the evening’s highlights will be the prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award, sponsored by NatWest.

All finalists are eligible for this award, which recognizes extraordinary contributions and accomplishments in business.

Heather Waters, Regional Enterprise Manager at NatWest, said: “We are proud to have been a sponsoring partner of the Enterprise Vision Awards over the last eleven years and once again, this shortlist showcases the incredible talent, energy and potential of female-led businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Women’s entrepreneurship is crucial to the success of the UK economy and these awards help to shine a light on the talent that is based here and the opportunities that exist. Importantly, the awards also present an opportunity to showcase that success – and let others hear these inspirational stories.

“Every nominee, finalist and winner should be proud of their achievements.”

The next stage in the awards process involves an interview with an independent panel of judges followed by a public vote and lively social media #EVAS2024 campaign.

Sponsor of the Scale Up Award, Laura Weldon of Studio LWD, said: "We're thrilled to be sponsoring the Scale-Up Award, celebrating dynamic female entrepreneurs driving innovation and growth in the business world."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marking their 13th anniversary, the awards will culminate in a dazzling ceremony on Friday, September 27, at the iconic Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

For more information on the full list of finalists and to book your tickets, please visit the Enterprise Vision Awards website at www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk.

You can see the full list of Lancashire Finalists here: