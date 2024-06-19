Local business owner recognised as the ‘Best Wedding Videographer’ in Wedding Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local Female Wedding Videographer Charlene (Love Gets Sweeter) won ‘Best Wedding Videographer’ in this year's Great Northern Wedding Awards. In recognition not only of her high standard of creative work but her ability to go above and beyond for her couples.

"Charlene really was more than just a videographer on your big day & was so helpful. We would’ve been a bit lost at times without her! She spends time getting to know you in the run up, it’s like having an old friend on the big day” Clare and Paul (previous Love Gets Sweeter couple)

Little White Books, the experts behind the Great Northern Wedding Awards, state it’s more than the creative talents and work itself.

This regional award is about celebrating the best in the North, ensuring it isn’t a ‘popularity contest’ and going off the most votes. Instead thousands of couples voted for their favourite wedding businesses. Each couple rated their wedding suppliers on attributes such as approachability, communication, ease of booking, on the day quality and value for money, giving an overall quality score plus providing valuable feedback to the businesses on their key areas of service. The Great Northern Wedding Awards really help shine a light on those businesses that put their heart and soul into their customers' experience.

Love Gets Sweeter Awarded Best Wedding Videographer 2024!

On closing the public votes and getting ready for the judging, they left a statement that sums it up perfectly…

“Thank you for voting for your favourite, most impressive wedding suppliers.

The ones that going the extra mile came naturally to, the ones that make you feel like you are the most important booking of all time, the ones that will stay friends long after your wedding day”

Charlene likes to think she does all that, and more!

the Best Wedding Videographer, Love Gets Sweeter, accepting her award

And on June 4th at the Great Northern Wedding Awards 2024 at Ashfield House (Standish, Wigan) Charlene was officially recognised as the Best Wedding Videographer 2024!

She hopes this recognition helps showcase her wedding videography to more couples around the North West, so they can consider capturing their wedding in this candid and fun way. But more importantly, helps to continue to build more trust amongst couples planning their day so we are sharing more positive stories of amazing suppliers in the wedding industry that really do go above and beyond!

