A 53-year-old man has been arrested after a car ploughed into a crowd of people during Liverpool’s Premier League victory parade.

Merseyside Police said the suspect was white, British and from the Liverpool area.

The Prime Minister described “appalling” scenes as witnesses described a people carrier ploughing into crowds of people who had been celebrating in the city centre.

Liverpool Football Club said it was in contact with the force and would “continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident.”

The crowds tried to stop the driver who was detained by police.

Emergency services were quickly at the scene and several casualties were seen being taken away by ambulances.

A large police cordon was put in place on Water Street and emergency vehicles could be seen lining the road.

A conscious man on a stretcher was seen being put into an ambulance and the paramedic told police he believed the Liverpool Royal Hospital may be overwhelmed.

Police officers lined the junction of Castle Street and Water Street and firefighters were also on scene.

Emergency vehicles including ambulances were allowed out of the cordon.

