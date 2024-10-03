Man in his 50s dies in Royal Preston Hospital after collapsing in Watling Street Road
Emergency services were called to the scene near Preston Business Centre in Watling Street Road on Tuesday evening.
The man, aged in his 50s, collapsed close to a row of shops near the junction with Sharoe Green Lane at around 5.15pm.
Police officers cordoned off the street while paramedics worked at the scene. The man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance where he was sadly pronounced dead.
Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called at 5.15pm on October 1 to Watling Street Road, Fulwood, Preston, to a report that a man had collapsed.
“The emergency services attended, and the man was taken to hospital.
“Very sadly, the man – in his 50s – was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The death isn’t being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed in due course to HM Coroner.”
