Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man in his 50s sadly died after collapsing next to a busy road in Fulwood.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the scene near Preston Business Centre in Watling Street Road on Tuesday evening.

The man, aged in his 50s, collapsed close to a row of shops near the junction with Sharoe Green Lane at around 5.15pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man, aged in his 50s, collapsed in the street near Preston Business Centre, at the junction of Watling Street Road and Sharoe Green Lane in Fulwood on Tuesday evening | Google

Police officers cordoned off the street while paramedics worked at the scene. The man was taken to Royal Preston Hospital by ambulance where he was sadly pronounced dead.

Lancashire Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called at 5.15pm on October 1 to Watling Street Road, Fulwood, Preston, to a report that a man had collapsed.

“The emergency services attended, and the man was taken to hospital.

“Very sadly, the man – in his 50s – was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The death isn’t being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed in due course to HM Coroner.”